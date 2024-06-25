BioWorld - Tuesday, June 25, 2024
Fosun Pharma to buy out Henlius in $691.7M merger deal

June 25, 2024
By Tamra Sami
Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd announced it will buy out partner Shanghai Henlius Biotech Inc. for up to HKD$5.4 billion (US$691.7 million), according to a joint announcement on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.
