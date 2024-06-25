BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Innovent's mazdutide reduces liver fat content in obese patients
Innovent’s mazdutide reduces liver fat content in obese patients
June 25, 2024
By
Tamra Sami
Innovent Biologics Inc.’s glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor and glucagon receptor dual agonist, mazdutide, saw 80% reduction in liver fat content in patients with more than 10% liver fat content in the phase III Glory-1 obesity trial.
Clinical
Endocrine/metabolic
Gastrointestinal
Obesity
Protein
Asia-Pacific
China
NMPA