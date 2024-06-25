BioWorld - Tuesday, June 25, 2024
Innovent’s mazdutide reduces liver fat content in obese patients

June 25, 2024
By Tamra Sami
No Comments
Innovent Biologics Inc.’s glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor and glucagon receptor dual agonist, mazdutide, saw 80% reduction in liver fat content in patients with more than 10% liver fat content in the phase III Glory-1 obesity trial.
BioWorld BioWorld Asia Clinical Endocrine/metabolic Gastrointestinal Obesity Protein Asia-Pacific China NMPA