Biopharma regulatory actions and approvals May 2024

Two Eylea biosimilars among 11 FDA drug approvals in May

In May, the U.S. FDA approved 11 new drugs, a significant drop from the 26 approvals in April, which was the sixth-highest monthly total since 2016. This also falls short of March’s record-setting 30 approvals, the highest number recorded by BioWorld.