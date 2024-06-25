BioWorld - Tuesday, June 25, 2024
See today's BioWorld
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Six months out, new EU rules still raising feasibility concerns

June 25, 2024
By Nuala Moran
No Comments
The industry is again raising concerns that new EU health technology assessment rules coming into force on Jan. 12, 2025, will have the opposite of the desired effect and slow down access to innovative therapies.
BioWorld Regulatory European Hematology Association Europe EMA