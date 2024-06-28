BioWorld - Friday, June 28, 2024
Cancer

Accutar Biotechnology discovers SOS1 inhibitors for cancer

June 27, 2024
Accutar Biotechnology Inc. has patented new substituted quinoline derivatives acting as son of sevenless homolog 1 (SOS1) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
