BioWorld - Friday, June 28, 2024
Breaking News: Try BioWorld for free for two weeksSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Neurology/psychiatric

Rewind Therapeutics patents GPR17 antagonists

June 27, 2024
No Comments
Rewind Therapeutics NV has disclosed fused pyrrolyl-sulfonamide compounds acting as uracil nucleotide/cysteinyl leukotriene receptor (GPR17; P2Y-like) antagonists.
BioWorld Science Neurology/psychiatric Patents