BioWorld - Friday, June 28, 2024
Breaking News: Try BioWorld for free for two weeksSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Musculoskeletal

Shanghai Meiyue Biotech identifies CCR4 antagonists

June 27, 2024
No Comments
Work at Shanghai Meiyue Biotech Development Co. Ltd. has led to the discovery of spiro-heterocycle substituted pyrimidine compounds acting as C-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CCR4) antagonists.
BioWorld Science Musculoskeletal Patents