Australia’s new requirements for devices come into play

Australia’s Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) made significant changes to some of its regulations, including those for software-based medical devices. The TGA said that entities that are switching their products to a higher risk classification can continue to offer them for six months after Nov. 1, 2024, if they have an application on file with the TGA, but only if the sponsor notified the agency of such intent prior to May 25, 2022.