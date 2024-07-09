BioWorld - Tuesday, July 9, 2024
See today's BioWorld MedTech
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Robotic game-based device to help tremor resistance training

July 8, 2024
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
South Korean researchers from Gwangju Institute of Science and Technology invented SPINDLE — a virtual reality-based robotic rehabilitation system — as a potential breakthrough therapy for tremor patients.
BioWorld MedTech Neurology/psychiatric Medical devices Asia-Pacific