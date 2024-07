Smartcella raises €50M to commercialize endovascular delivery device

Smartcella Holding AB raised €50 million (US$54 million) in a new share issue that it will use to accelerate growth and ramp up commercialization of its endovascular Extroducer delivery device, in addition to strengthening its cell and mRNA operations. The funding is supported by existing and new investors including Astrazeneca, which committed to approximately half of the shares issued.