Know Labs sensor accurately assesses high glucose levels

Know Labs Inc.’s radiofrequency sensor accurately classified blood glucose levels more than 93% of the time, a study published in Diabetes Technology & Therapeutics found. That’s good news for people with diabetes, who may be able to use the non-invasive technology to avoid not just the needle sticks that used to be the hallmark of diabetes management, but even the microneedles used in current continuous glucose systems.