Friday, July 12, 2024
Spectral AI collaborates with Polynovo to test wound healing device
July 12, 2024
By
Tamra Sami
AI-focused medical diagnostics company Spectral AI Inc. is collaborating with burn wound therapy company Polynovo Ltd. to test limited deployment of Spectral’s Deepview system for predicting burn healing in Australia.
