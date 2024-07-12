BioWorld - Friday, July 12, 2024
Spectral AI collaborates with Polynovo to test wound healing device

July 12, 2024
By Tamra Sami
AI-focused medical diagnostics company Spectral AI Inc. is collaborating with burn wound therapy company Polynovo Ltd. to test limited deployment of Spectral’s Deepview system for predicting burn healing in Australia.
