BioWorld - Friday, July 12, 2024
See today's BioWorld MedTech
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full article sign up for free or sign in.

Edwards invests €15M in Affluent’s heart products

July 12, 2024
By Annette Boyle
No Comments
Edwards Lifesciences Inc. struck three deals totaling €15 million (US$16.3 million) with Affluent Medical SAS to gain access to its mitral valve technology. Edwards secured an exclusive option to acquire Affluent subsidiary Kephalios, which makes the Kalios adjustable mitral ring, for €5 million (US$5.44 million); paid €5 million more for global, non-exclusive licensing of Affluent’s intellectual property related to its biomimetic cardiac mitral valve replacement technology; and invested a further €5 million to acquire 9.21% of Affluent.
BioWorld MedTech Deals and M&A Cardiovascular TMVR