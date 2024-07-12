Edwards invests €15M in Affluent’s heart products

Edwards Lifesciences Inc. struck three deals totaling €15 million (US$16.3 million) with Affluent Medical SAS to gain access to its mitral valve technology. Edwards secured an exclusive option to acquire Affluent subsidiary Kephalios, which makes the Kalios adjustable mitral ring, for €5 million (US$5.44 million); paid €5 million more for global, non-exclusive licensing of Affluent’s intellectual property related to its biomimetic cardiac mitral valve replacement technology; and invested a further €5 million to acquire 9.21% of Affluent.