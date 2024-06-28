BioWorld - Friday, June 28, 2024
Cancer

Shenyang Pharmaceutical University discloses high-selectivity PLK4 inhibitors

June 28, 2024
No Comments
Shenyang Pharmaceutical University has identified serine/threonine-protein kinase PLK4 (STK18) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
