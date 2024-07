Cancer

Uppthera discovers new PLK1 degradation inducers

Uppthera Inc. has described proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) compounds comprising an E3 ubiquitin ligase-binding moiety coupled to a serine/threonine-protein kinase PLK1 (STPK13) targeting moiety through a linker. They are reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer and neurological disorders.