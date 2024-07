Neurology/psychiatric

DNA damage and open chromatin are epigenetic twins in Alzheimer’s disease

Alzheimer’s disease (AD) is a neurodegenerative condition in which amyloid plaques and neurofibrillary tangles accumulate in the brain. In addition to genetic factors, DNA damage and epigenetic alterations also play a key role in the pathogenesis and progression of this disease, altering gene expression, the functioning and maintenance of brain cells. DNA double-strand breaks (DSBs) and chromatin accessibility are two hallmarks of AD whose study could reveal new ways of approaching this disease.