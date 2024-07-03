BioWorld - Wednesday, July 3, 2024
Breaking News: Try BioWorld for free for two weeksSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Gastrointestinal

Thirtyfivebio awarded grant for work on GPR35 inhibitors

July 3, 2024
No Comments
Thirtyfivebio Ltd. has announced the award of a £643,371 (US$817,000) grant by Innovate UK to support work on first-in-class small-molecule inhibitors of G protein-coupled receptor 35 (GPR35).
BioWorld Science Gastrointestinal Grant