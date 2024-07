Neurology/psychiatric

GPVI inhibitor EMA-601 has unprecedented potency in preclinical ischemic stroke

Glycoprotein VI (GPVI) is a platelet collagen receptor involved in platelet activation and an emerging target for treating thrombotic disorders such as ischemic stroke. Data have been presented by University of Würzburg scientists regarding a humanized anti-GPVI Fab antibody, EMA-601, with unprecedented potency in vitro and in vivo.