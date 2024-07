Endocrine/metabolic

METTL2A as a therapeutic target in obesity and metabolic disorders

After finding a mutation in METTL2A in a family with diabetes exhibiting a special phenotype, investigators at Zhejiang University School of Medicine studied its role in glucose and lipid metabolism in METTL2 (murine orthologue) knockout mice and wild-type mice fed a normal chow or a high-fat diet (HFD) for 20 weeks.