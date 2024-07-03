BioWorld - Wednesday, July 3, 2024
Infection

Pfizer describes new PLpro inhibitors for SARS-CoV-2

July 3, 2024
Pfizer Inc. has identified nonstructural protein 3 (nsp3; PLpro) (SARS-CoV-2; COVID-19 virus) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) infection.
