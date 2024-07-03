BioWorld - Wednesday, July 3, 2024
Cancer

New TEAD inhibitors disclosed in JS Innomed patent

July 3, 2024
JS Innomed Holdings Ltd. has divulged transcriptional enhancer factor (TEAD) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer, neurodegeneration, renal and cardiovascular disorders.
