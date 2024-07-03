BioWorld - Wednesday, July 3, 2024
Breaking News: Try BioWorld for free for two weeksSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Neurology/psychiatric

Entheogenix Biosciences discovers new 5-HT2A receptor agonists

July 3, 2024
No Comments
Entheogenix Biosciences Inc. has described 5-HT2A receptor agonists reported to be useful for the treatment of post-traumatic stress, depression and anxiety disorders.
BioWorld Science Neurology/psychiatric Patents