CRAC-ing on: Calcimedica phase IIb succeeds, though stock swoons

Positive top-line results from Calcimedica Inc.’s placebo-controlled phase IIb of Auxora in acute pancreatitis couldn’t support the stock for the day. The selective small-molecule inhibitor of Orai1-containing calcium release-activated calcium (CRAC) channels hit the randomized, double-blind, dose-ranging Carpo study’s primary endpoint, the median time it took to tolerate solid food, as patients who received Auxora had a statistically significant dose response compared to those who received placebo.