No longer a two-horse race: Obesity drug competition expands

The obesity market is hot with Novo Nordisk A/S generating $6.3 billion in sales from its semaglutide-containing drugs, Ozempic, Saxenda, Rybelsus and Wegovy, in the first quarter of 2024 and Eli Lilly and Co. bringing in $2.3 billion for its tirzepatide-containing drugs, Zepbound and Mounjaro, in the same quarter. It appears unlikely the market will be a two-horse race for much longer though.