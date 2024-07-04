BioWorld - Thursday, July 4, 2024
Breaking News: Try BioWorld for free for two weeksSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full article sign up for free or sign in.
Cancer

Engineered plasma cells produce effective bispecific antibodies against leukemia

July 4, 2024
By Mar de Miguel
No Comments

Scientists at the University of Washington have engineered human plasma B cells modified to express long-lasting bispecific antibodies that could be used to treat leukemia without requiring continuous dosing.

“We are trying to engineer plasma cells to make as a stable source for biologic drugs. One thing that is really unique about plasma cells is that they can live for a really long time … up to 10 years or even 100 years depending on the type of plasma cell that that you make,” Richard James, senior author of the study, principal investigator at Seattle Children’s Research Institute, and associate professor at the University of Washington, told BioWorld.

BioWorld Science Bioengineering Drug design, drug delivery and technologies Cancer Bispecific antibody Cell therapy