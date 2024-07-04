BioWorld - Thursday, July 4, 2024
Breaking News: Try BioWorld for free for two weeksSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Nephrology

Eleva’s CPV-104 awarded European orphan drug designation for C3 glomerulopathy

July 4, 2024
No Comments
Eleva is preparing a first clinical study in this indication, with dosing slated to begin in in the first half of next year.
BioWorld Science Regulatory Nephrology Orphan drug