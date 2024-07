Hematologic

SS-315 shows hemostatic effects in mice with hemophilia A

Beijing Gensciences Inc. has developed a FVIIIa-mimetic bispecific antibody named SS-315 for the treatment of hemophilia A. SS-315 was developed by targeting FX with its upper Fab arms and FIXa with its down-side scFv arms, respectively; the hemostatic potential of SS-315 was investigated in vitro and in vivo.