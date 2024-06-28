BioWorld - Friday, June 28, 2024
CRL delays first gene therapy for rare immune disorder

June 28, 2024
By Jennifer Boggs
No Comments
Two days before the PDUFA date, the U.S. FDA handed down a complete response letter (CRL) for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Kresladi (marnetegragene autotemcel), delaying potential approval of the lentiviral-based gene therapy as the first therapeutic option for leukocyte adhesion deficiency type I, a rare, inherited immune disorder. But the Cranbury, N.J.-based company has suggested that delay won’t be long, as the CRL requests only “limited” chemistry manufacturing and controls (CMC) information – additional CMC data were also cited as the reason for the three-month review extension earlier this year.
BioWorld Regulatory Immune Gene therapy U.S. FDA