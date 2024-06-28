CRL delays first gene therapy for rare immune disorder

Two days before the PDUFA date, the U.S. FDA handed down a complete response letter (CRL) for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Kresladi (marnetegragene autotemcel), delaying potential approval of the lentiviral-based gene therapy as the first therapeutic option for leukocyte adhesion deficiency type I, a rare, inherited immune disorder. But the Cranbury, N.J.-based company has suggested that delay won’t be long, as the CRL requests only “limited” chemistry manufacturing and controls (CMC) information – additional CMC data were also cited as the reason for the three-month review extension earlier this year.