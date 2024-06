At low end of range, Alumis raises $250M in IPO, private placement

Alumis Inc. began trading (NASDAQ:ALMS) earlier this morning, with the company’s IPO debuting at $16 per share to raise $210 million, with another $40 million coming through a concurrent private placement at the same price. That was the lower end of its previously announced price range, which had stretched as high as $18 per share.