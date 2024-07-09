BioWorld - Tuesday, July 9, 2024
Inflammatory

UCB describes new IL-17 modulators

July 8, 2024
No Comments
UCB SA has identified imidazotriazine derivatives acting as interleukin-17 (IL-17) modulators reported to be useful for the treatment of inflammation and autoimmune diseases.
