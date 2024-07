Neurology/psychiatric

New SARM1 inhibitors disclosed in Denali Therapeutics patent

Denali Therapeutics Inc. has divulged NAD(+) hydrolase SARM1 (SAMD2; MyD88-5) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of glaucoma, spinal cord Injury, multiple sclerosis, Niemann-Pick disease, stroke, Alzheimer’s disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and diabetic neuropathy, among others.