Index insights

Design, Sarepta, Wave rise amid overall neurological index decline

In the first five months of 2024, the BioWorld Neurological Diseases Index (BNDI) saw a 10.35% decline, underperforming both the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (NBI), which rose by 0.7%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA), which increased by 2.64%. This represents an additional drop for BNDI, which closed February with a 4.1% decline. In contrast, in 2023, the BNDI closed with a 4.36% increase, outperforming the NBI, which rose by 3.74%, but not matching the 13.7% rise seen in the DJIA.