BioWorld - Wednesday, July 3, 2024
See today's BioWorld AsiaSee today's BioWorld
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full article sign up for free or sign in.

Tracon quits work on anti-PD-L1 envafolimab after phase III flop

July 2, 2024
By Tamra Sami
No Comments
Tracon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is shuttering all development of its subcutaneous PD-L1 antibody, envafolimab, after the pivotal trial failed to meet the primary endpoint in soft tissue sarcoma.
BioWorld BioWorld Asia Clinical Regulatory Cancer Antibody Asia-Pacific China U.S. NMPA