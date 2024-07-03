BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Tracon quits work on anti-PD-L1 envafolimab after phase III flop
July 2, 2024
By
Tamra Sami
No Comments
Tracon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is shuttering all development of its subcutaneous PD-L1 antibody, envafolimab, after the pivotal trial failed to meet the primary endpoint in soft tissue sarcoma.
