BioWorld - Wednesday, July 3, 2024
See today's BioWorld AsiaSee today's BioWorld
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

FDA grants approvals to Stelara, Neupogen, Eylea biosimilars

July 2, 2024
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
No Comments
The U.S. FDA approved three biosimilar products from Samsung Bioepis Co. Ltd., Tanvex Biopharma Inc. and Formycon AG as follow-on biologics to Stelara (ustekinumab), Neupogen (filgrastim) and Eylea (aflibercept), respectively, on June 28.
BioWorld BioWorld Asia Regulatory Cancer Inflammatory Ocular Biosimilar Asia-Pacific U.S. BLA FDA