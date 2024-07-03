BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld - Wednesday, July 3, 2024
See today's BioWorld Asia
See today's BioWorld
» FDA grants approvals to Stelara, Neupogen, Eylea biosimilars
FDA grants approvals to Stelara, Neupogen, Eylea biosimilars
July 2, 2024
By
Marian (YoonJee) Chu
No Comments
The U.S. FDA approved three biosimilar products from Samsung Bioepis Co. Ltd., Tanvex Biopharma Inc. and Formycon AG as follow-on biologics to Stelara (ustekinumab), Neupogen (filgrastim) and Eylea (aflibercept), respectively, on June 28.
