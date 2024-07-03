BioWorld - Wednesday, July 3, 2024
Radiopharm raises AU$70M as it brings on new investor Lantheus

July 2, 2024
By Tamra Sami
No Comments
Radiopharm Theranostics Ltd. announced a AU$70 million (US$46.69 million) institutional placement, and as part of that capital raise, radiopharma company Lantheus Holdings, Inc., has agreed to make an initial equity investment of AU$7.5 million.
