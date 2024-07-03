BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld - Wednesday, July 3, 2024
SK Bioscience to acquire Klocke's CDMO in cross-holding M&A
SK Bioscience to acquire Klocke’s CDMO in cross-holding M&A
July 2, 2024
By
Marian (YoonJee) Chu
South Korea’s SK Bioscience Co. Ltd. has entered a cross-shareholding acquisition deal with Germany’s Klocke Pharma-Service GmbH to acquire its contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), IDT Biologika Corp.
