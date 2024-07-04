BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Thursday, July 4, 2024
See today's BioWorld
Home
» Opthalmic gene therapy firm Beacon raises $170M series B
Opthalmic gene therapy firm Beacon raises $170M series B
July 3, 2024
By
Nuala Moran
No Comments
One year after arriving on the scene with a $120 million series A, ophthalmic gene therapy specialist Beacon Therapeutics Ltd. has raised $170 million in a series B.
