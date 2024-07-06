BioWorld - Saturday, July 6, 2024
Engineered plasma cells produce effective bispecific antibodies against leukemia

July 5, 2024
By Mar de Miguel
Scientists at the University of Washington have engineered human plasma B cells modified to express long-lasting bispecific antibodies that could be used to treat leukemia without requiring continuous dosing.
