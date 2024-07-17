BioWorld - Wednesday, July 17, 2024
See today's BioWorld MedTech
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Charging dongle failure prompts recall of Baxter Life2000 ventilator

July 16, 2024
By Mark McCarty
A dongle is not the sort of thing one typically associates with a medical device, but a charging dongle used with the Baxter Healthcare Life2000 ventilator has triggered a recall of both the dongle and the ventilator.
BioWorld MedTech Regulatory U.S. FDA