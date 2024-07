Bedal raises €10.2M to grow its catheter securement devices

The €10.2 million (US$11 million) that Bedal International NV recently closed in a funding round is “crucial” for the company’s continued growth and development, co-CEO Alexander Van Damme, told BioWorld. “The financing provides the necessary resources to scale up operations, enhance product development, and expand market reach, particularly in the competitive U.S. market,” he said.