Patents

Quantalx’s Delphi-MD diagnoses hydrocephalus, predicts response

Quantalx Neuroscience Ltd. filed for protection of a system and method for the diagnosis of normal pressure hydrocephalus and prediction of patient response to ventriculoperitoneal shunting surgery treatment. The U.S. FDA granted the company’s Delphi-MD breakthrough device designation for these indications in May 2023.