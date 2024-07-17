US Ways and Means Committee eyes tax reform for life science R&D

The U.S. House Committee on Ways and Means held a field hearing in the State of Utah, during which committee chairman Rep. Jason Smith (R-Mo.), highlighted the need to continue to incentivize life science research in the U.S. Smith remarked that Republican members of the committee have formed “tax teams” to find ways that the tax code can be tweaked to “better incentivize research and development here in the U.S.,” another sign that the well-being of life science commerce is seen as a macroeconomic imperative in Washington.