Loci raises €12.8M for thumb base arthritis implant

Loci Orthopaedics Ltd. raised €12.8 million ($14 million) in an oversubscribed series A funding round that will help bring its Indx implant system for thumb base joint arthritis to the market. “There is a major unmet clinical need in orthopedics extremities and thumb base joint arthritis is a highly and increasingly prevalent condition,” Brendan Boland, co-founder and executive chairperson of Loci, told BioWorld.