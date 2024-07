Novocuff raises $26M to reduce preterm births

Novocuff Inc. closed an oversubscribed $26 million series A funding round to support further development of the Novocuff cervical control system, which is designed to reduce preterm births by closing the cervix in high-risk pregnancies. The funds will enable the company to undertake a U.S. multi-center pivotal clinical trial, pursue marketing authorization, expand its team and begin early-stage commercialization of the device.