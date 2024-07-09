BioWorld - Tuesday, July 9, 2024
Iaso buys out Innovent’s rights to CAR T Fucaso

July 8, 2024
By Tamra Sami
No Comments
Nanjing, China-based Iaso Biotherapeutics Co. Ltd. has bought out global rights to human anti-B cell maturation antigen CAR T Fucaso (equecabtagene autoleucel) from partner Innovent Biologics Inc.
