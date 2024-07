Roche quits lung cancer phase II/III with anti-TIGIT tiragolumab

As developers in the oft-troubled TIGIT class forge onward, Roche Holding AG’s Genentech unit provided an unfavorable update July 5 on the phase II/III Skyscraper-06 study testing anti-TIGIT candidate tiragolumab plus Tecentriq (atezolizumab) and chemotherapy vs. Keytruda (pembrolizumab, Merck & Co. Inc.) and chemo as first-line treatment for non-squamous non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC).