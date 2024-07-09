BioWorld - Tuesday, July 9, 2024
Myricx raises £90M in Europe’s largest series A for NMT inhibitors

July 8, 2024
By Nuala Moran
No Comments
Myricx Bio Ltd. has closed the largest series A for a European biotech this year, raising £90 million (US$115.4 million), to take forward antibody-drug conjugates based on novel payload chemistry.
