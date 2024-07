Hillevax plunges on phase IIb norovirus vaccine flop in infants

Hillevax Inc. is turning its attention to preventing moderate or severe acute gastroenteritis events (AGEs) in adults with norovirus after the phase IIb NEST-IN1 trial testing virus-like particle-based vaccine HIL-214 in infants missed its primary and secondary endpoints, news that sent shares of the company (NASDAQ:HLVX) plummeting 88% to close July 8 at $1.64, a significant drop from the IPO price of $17 two years ago.