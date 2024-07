Ideaya opening a new market with its first-in-class MAT2A inhibitor

Ideaya Biosciences Inc. appears to be in the lead to develop a treatment for tumors with deletions in both copies of methylthioadenosine phosphorylase (MTAP). Despite the large market with an estimated annual incidence rate in the U.S. of approximately 75,000 patients, there are no FDA approved therapies for MTAP-deleted solid tumors.