ALG3 behind pathogenesis of preeclampsia, study unveils

Researchers have hypothesized that asparagine-linked glycosylation protein 3 homolog (ALG3) may be involved in the pathogenesis of preeclampsia by impacting the function of trophoblasts. Preeclampsia is still the leading cause of maternal and perinatal mortality and morbidity, but the mechanism behind it is still not clear.